Meta, Microsoft, X (Twitter) and Match Group oppose Apple’s intention to charge 27% commission on payments outside the App Store

Several well-known tech companies have joined Epic Games in opposing Apple’s decision to charge fees for iOS payments made outside the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X (Twitter), and Match Group have filed a legal challenge, which provides some support for Epic’s case.

Apple was forced to enable third-party payments on iOS due to the Digital Markets Act adopted in the EU and a court ruling in the US. It also has to allow alternative iOS app stores in the EU. The company takes a commission of up to 30% from sales through the App Store. Fearing to lose a significant portion of the commission, Apple said it would charge up to 27% when developers process purchases outside the App Store.

This month, Epic filed an appeal with District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asking her to enforce the permanent injunction she issued against Apple in 2021 as part of her decision in the case between the two companies. This decision forced Apple to allow developers to direct users to alternative payment systems. However, most of Rogers’ decisions were in favor of Apple, and both companies appealed the decision all the way to the Supreme Court. In January, the highest US court refused to hear the appeals.

Now, four companies have supported Epic’s appeal and argue that the fee Apple charges for external payments actually leaves the previous rules in place.

«Apple’s plan does not comply with either the letter or the spirit of this Court’s mandate», — they say in their brief.

X noted that the 27% commission does not give developers much incentive to refer to external payment methods. Microsoft, which is working on its own mobile game store, noted that Apple’s latest policy limits its ability to offer subscriptions and discounts to users. Match Group argued that Apple’s decision will affect many developers and users and that it hinders the court’s attempt to offer consumers competition in pricing. At the same time, Meta charges more for its ad-free plans and promoted posts on its iOS apps than on the web.

Apple itself claims that it has complied with the court’s decision.

Epic is preparing to launch its game store for both iOS and Android later this year. The company plans to charge mobile game developers the same 12% commission as it does for computer games.

