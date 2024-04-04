Meta’s generative artificial intelligence tends to create images of people of the same race, even if you explicitly specify otherwise. For example, for the queries «Asian and Caucasian friend» or «Asian and white wife», the image generator creates images of people of the same race.

This problem was discovered by The Verge and later confirmed by Engadget. During testing of the Meta web image generator, the queries «Asian with white girlfriend» or «Asian with white wife» generated images of Asian couples. When asked about «a diverse group of people», the Meta AI tool created a grid of nine faces of white people and one person of a different color. There were a few cases when it produced one result that correctly reflected the query, but in most cases it could not accurately reflect the specified query.

According to The Verge, there are other more «subtle» signs of Meta AI bias. For example, the generated images show a tendency to show Asian men as older and Asian women as younger. The image generator also sometimes added «special cultural clothing» even if it was not part of the text entered.

It is unclear why Meta’s generative AI resists direct queries. The company has not yet commented on the situation, but previously described Meta AI as «beta», and therefore it may work with errors.

This is not the first generative AI model to strangely create images of people. Recently Google suspends ability to create human images with Gemini after diversity bugs. Later, Google explained that its internal safeguards did not take into account the situation where the various results were inconsistent.

Source: Engadget