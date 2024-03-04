Meta threatens to delete all Oculus accounts at the end of the month. In order not to lose VR content, users need to switch to a Meta account

Meta has sent an email to Oculus users informing them that it will delete Oculus accounts on March 29, 2024 and make it impossible to reactivate or receive apps, in-store purchases, store credits, etc. The user will lose their achievements, friends list, and any content created with their Oculus account if they do not switch to a Meta account before then.

Oculus accounts have been on their way to being shut down since 2020, when the company, then known as Facebook, started requiring new users to sign up with Facebook accounts. However, in 2022, it added the ability to create a Meta account, offering an alternative to users who did not want to link their Facebook account to the Quest headset, transmits The Verge.

You can transfer your account by following this link link and register a Meta account with the same email address used for Oculus. From there, the user will have access to all games, data, and other purchases of the Oculus account.