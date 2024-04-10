News Software 04-10-2024 at 09:02 comment views icon

Meta updated Messenger — shared albums, HD photo support, and sending files up to 100 MB

Users can now create albums of photos and videos in public Messenger chats — to do this, select several individual images from the dialog (by tapping or holding) and activate the «Add to album» option.

Each chat participant can view, add, delete, and download photos and videos in the album. You can find it by pressing the «Media» button in the chat.

Messenger also finally allows you to send photos in high resolution. Users can toggle the «HD» option after selecting an image in the chat editor (though it looks like each photo will need to be marked separately).

In September 2023, Meta introduced support for HD photos in WhatsApp.

In addition, Messenger offers an alternative to email for sending large files, as it now allows you to send Word, PDF, Excel, and ZIP files directly in chats. To do this, press + in the chat and then select the file you want to send on your device.

Another update launching an option that will allow you to communicate with other users by scanning a QR code. The new features are available on mobile devices for all Messenger users.


