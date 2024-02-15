Metro Exodus sales exceed 10 million copies — the next game in the Metro series from 4A Games is still in development

Metro Exodus was released on February 14, 2019. So, 5 years have passed since then, and to celebrate this anniversary, 4A Games has shared some information that will be of interest to fans of the series.

Over the past 5 years, Metro Exodus has sold more than 10 million copies. This is stated in the Metro tweet.

Metro Exodus turns 5 years old today, and has now sold over 10 Million copies. Metro will return in VR with Metro Awakening from @vertigogames in 2024 – and the next mainline Metro from @4AGames… When it’s ready Thank you for coming on the journey so far with us. pic.twitter.com/qlOW9du4Jc — Metro (@MetroVideoGame) February 15, 2024

It is also noted that this year, fans of the franchise will be able to immerse themselves in the adventures of the post-apocalyptic world thanks to the release of Metro Awakening. This is a prequel to the Metro series focused on virtual reality platforms. However, it is being developed by the Dutch studio Vertigo Games, not 4A Games.

However, 4A Games itself is not abandoning this series and is developing a new project in it. It will be released «when it’s ready».