News Games 02-15-2024 at 17:43 comment views icon

Metro Exodus sales exceed 10 million copies — the next game in the Metro series from 4A Games is still in development

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Metro Exodus was released on February 14, 2019. So, 5 years have passed since then, and to celebrate this anniversary, 4A Games has shared some information that will be of interest to fans of the series.

Over the past 5 years, Metro Exodus has sold more than 10 million copies. This is stated in the Metro tweet.

It is also noted that this year, fans of the franchise will be able to immerse themselves in the adventures of the post-apocalyptic world thanks to the release of Metro Awakening. This is a prequel to the Metro series focused on virtual reality platforms. However, it is being developed by the Dutch studio Vertigo Games, not 4A Games.

However, 4A Games itself is not abandoning this series and is developing a new project in it. It will be released «when it’s ready».


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send