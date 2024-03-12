Michael Keaton says he didn’t understand his cameo in «Morbius» and wouldn’t mind returning to the role of Batman

Box office news about «Madame Web» now are not without mention about another failed movie from Sony’s Spider-Man universe, — «Morbius» with Jared Leto.

The film grossed a modest $167.5 million during its entire release, but it was notable not only for its dubious earnings but also for a cameo by Michael Keaton. The actor appears in the post-credits scene as the Vulture, probably setting the stage for the «Sinister Six» — team of supervillains fighting against Spider-Man.

At the same time, in a recent interview with in the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Keaton said that he could not understand what Sony wanted to say with this cameo:

«I have no idea. None, zero. They couldn’t even explain it at the time. I thought, I really don’t understand what some of these people mean,», — Keaton said.

The actor added that further attempts to explain the cameo were unsuccessful, but he still agreed to film it.

At the same time, Keaton said in an interview that he would not mind reprising the role of Batman. Earlier, he tried on the role of Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1990s dilogy.