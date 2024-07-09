Microsoft advertising for Amazon Fire TV: «You don’t need an Xbox to play Xbox games»

Microsoft is launching Xbox Gaming on Amazon Fire TV and has released an ad demonstrating that you don’t need an Xbox console to play Xbox games.

The availability of Xbox Gaming on Amazon Fire TV opens up new horizons for gamers. Now you can play directly from the app through cloud gaming. This greatly expands the audience for Xbox games and the Xbox Game Pass subscription. All you need is a compatible Fire TV stick, a Bluetooth controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Microsoft’s advertisement has caused a stir among some Xbox fans. In the video, reminiscent of the «Scream» movies, a woman answers a call from a stranger. The dialog revolves around the possibility of playing Xbox without the console itself, which initially surprises the character.

No console? Don’t be scared. Xbox Gaming is rolling out today with Amazon Fire TV, where you’ll be able to play games directly from the Xbox app: https://t.co/42ztprdgGw pic.twitter.com/dwuJwWZYs0 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 8, 2024

Microsoft aims to dispel myths about the need for an expensive console to play Xbox. «Don’t have a console? Don’t worry,» the company says on Twitter. This is an appeal to those who believed that to access the Xbox world, you need to spend hundreds of dollars on hardware.

Although Xbox management assures that consoles remain an important part of their business, sales of Xbox Series X and S models are lagging behind competitors — the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, even recognized defeat in the «console wars». Despite this, Microsoft is not giving up. The company is preparing to release new models, a next-generation console, and, according to rumors, a portable Xbox.

Source: IGN