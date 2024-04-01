Microsoft is testing a grid layout for programs in the «Start» menu in Windows 11

The new design is somewhat reminiscent of the «Start» menu in Windows 10X and the Microsoft Launcher on Android.

Currently, all apps in the «Start» menu on Windows 11 are shown in a vertical list organized alphabetically — but Microsoft is testing a new design that may arrange them in a grid layout (in beta build 22635.3420).

Website WindowsLatestwho tested the design, says it looks cleaner and more organized, offering better use of screen space. You’ll also see more apps at once, without having to scroll down each time to find the one you want (however, if you use too many apps, the screen may look cluttered and it may be hard to see one thing among them all).

It is not known whether Microsoft will offer a switch for layouts (as it was in the Microsoft Launcher for Android) if it does introduce an updated interface.

According to the survey Neowin, in October 2023, the updated grid layout of the «Start» menu was among the top 10 most desired updates among Windows 11 users.