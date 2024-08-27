Microsoft programmers in the AI department earn $120,000 more per year than their colleagues — insider

According to the leaked salary data from Microsoft, programmers working on AI are paid significantly more than others. Others are dissatisfied and look «to the» side.

A spreadsheet obtained by Business Insider shows that the average software engineer in Microsoft’s new AI department earns up to $377,611 a year. That’s about $120,000 more than the average salary of their colleagues in the company.

According to the publication, hundreds of Microsoft employees have shared details about their salaries and promotions. More than 500 posts contain data such as salaries, performance-based pay increases, and bonus percentages.

While the authenticity of the spreadsheet may be questionable, it outlines Microsoft’s priorities and the role it plays in takes away the AI. It also became known that the difference in salaries is a source of discontent among employees.

There are also reports that Microsoft has transferred some employees from Teams to the Artificial Intelligence department to help with Copilot-related projects. This comes at a time when the company has focused on improving Copilot instead of adding new features.

At the same time investors express concern due to Microsoft’s huge expenditures on AI development — it is difficult for them to identify a specific way to profit from it. According to the latest Microsoft Work Trend Index report, most CEOs only hire professionals with AI skills.

A few months before the leak, a survey of Microsoft employees found that more than half of them were willing to leave their jobs if a better offer came along. Employees cited that the lack of salary increases negatively impacted their productivity and morale, prompting them to look for other options.

Sources: Business Insider, Windows Central