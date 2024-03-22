Microsoft releases Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 starting at $1200 and Surface Pro Keyboard with improved keys

Microsoft has introduced new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 devices. They have the same design as the previous models, but now have artificial intelligence features thanks to the new Intel Core Ultra processors. These new devices are designed for business use. Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 are equipped with a new Copilot key

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 tablet is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U or Ultra 7 165U processor, up to 64 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1 TB of SSD. Microsoft has installed a new webcam with a resolution of 1440p and a wide viewing angle of 114 degrees. It can use Windows Studio effects with Core Ultra NPUs for artificial intelligence workloads.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 is available in two versions with 13.5 and 15-inch displays. They can be equipped with more powerful Intel Core Ultra 5 135H and Ultra 7 165H processors. The configuration can also include up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The 8GB model has standard Intel graphics, and more powerful Intel Arc graphics core is available for configurations with more memory. The Surface Laptop 6 has a built-in smart card reader, but still lacks an SD card slot. The laptop does not have the improved camera available in the tablet, but is limited to a standard 1080p camera.

Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 10 is 53% faster than the Pro 9 in the 3DMark TimeSpy test, while the Surface Laptop 6 is twice as fast as the previous model. This is mostly due to the more powerful Intel Arc graphics.

Both new systems have a «for business» designation. Therefore, they will not be available for purchase in regular stores. They can only be purchased on the Microsoft website or from resellers. Interested users can already place pre-orders for Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business starting at $1200 each. They will start shipping to customers on April 9.

At the same time, Microsoft has released a new Surface Pro Keyboard with improved keys. They have thicker lettering (bold) and brighter backlighting. All this should make it easier to read from the keyboard and reduce eye strain. This keyboard will be available in English only and exclusively in the United States and Canada.

As with other new Windows keyboards, this one has a dedicated Copilot key. The AI chatbot will allow you to turn on accessibility features without having to scroll through menus to find the right option. You can ask Copilot to «turn on closed captioning» or «turn on magnifier», and it will perform this action for you.