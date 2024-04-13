Microsoft to talk about the next generation of Windows for ARM on May 21-23

The time and details of the annual Microsoft Build conference have been announced. The conference will start on May 21, 2024 and end on May 23. During these three days, many sessions will take place, most of which will be online. Among the many sessions is the introduction of «next generation Windows for ARM».

Microsoft describes the event as an opportunity to get «an exciting new ARM-based Windows experience this year». Microsoft is expected to shed some light on the long-awaited AI features in Windows 11 that will work natively.

«Windows on ARM delivers industry-leading performance and application experience. Learn about the exciting new features of Windows on ARM that are coming this year, such as Windows Smart Apps that take advantage of the power of the NPU. Learn what Microsoft and our partners are doing for developers with runtimes, tools, and infrastructure for ARM. You’ll leave this session inspired, with a new vision for the potential of the» platform.

A new wave of computers coming out this summer will have NPUs on board. The neural processor provides computing power to perform AI-specific tasks in programs and the operating system.

In addition to the event dedicated to Windows for ARM, several other events will be held to talk about AI and its benefits. In particular, it will be about creating programs and plugins for Copilot.

Source: Windows Latest