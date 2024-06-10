News Devices 06-10-2024 at 11:01 comment views icon

Microsoft unveils $450 digital Xbox X and two more console variants — new model is already in development

author avatar
Andrii Rusanov

News writer

The long rumored fully digital Xbox Series X is now a reality and will be released this fall. The console will be white, cheaper, and will have a 1TB SSD drive. Microsoft also announced that it will update existing consoles with alternative colors and memory configurations.

The digital Xbox Series X will come in Robot White color and cost $449.99/€499.99. This is $50 cheaper than a similar version with an optical drive.

Microsoft is also discontinuing the Carbon Black Series S, released last year. It has been replaced by a white version that looks the same as the original Series S. The console has a 1TB SSD and a price of $349.99/€349.99.

Also coming out this year is the new Xbox Series X for $599.99/€649.99. This console also has a speckled coloring option that creates a «silver, gray, and green sky effect, representing the thousands of games and millions of gamers who play on Xbox». The controller will be colored accordingly. Microsoft also revealed that it is working on the next-generation «console. The company talks about the biggest leap in console technology.

Sources: Xbox Wire, Kotaku


