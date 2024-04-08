Monte esports team was not allowed to participate in an international tournament in China

The Ukrainian esports team Monte was unable to leave the country to take part in the tournament. This is stated in a message on the team’s official Instagram account.

«Unfortunately, despite all our efforts, we were unable to cross the border of Ukraine. We did everything we could to play in the tournament. We hope that next time we will be able to represent Ukraine with dignity on the international stage.», ─ written in message teams.

The Monte team planned to participate in the CS2 tournament IEM Chengdu, which will take place in China from April 8 to 14. The prize pool of the competition is $250 thousand. Due to Monte’s withdrawal from the competition, the Chinese team Steel Helmet took its place.

Commentator Vitaliy Volochay commented on this situation with sarcasm. His commentary is reproduced below with minor censorship adjustments: