More power to the audience: Rotten Tomatoes introduces a new category, «Deadpool and Wolverine» already on the list

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The Rotten Tomatoes movie rating has added a new Verified Hot mark, which was immediately received by «Deadpool and Wolverine». Now, movies that are extremely popular with viewers will not be overlooked.

Any movie that receives 90% of the audience’s rating will automatically receive the mark. The new feature increases the value of audience ratings. It is now very easy to find films that were critically acclaimed but loved by audiences. In fact, this is a counterbalance to the Certified Fresh category, which recognizes critics’ favorites.

We’re breaking down Verified Hot – a new way to celebrate audiences. pic.twitter.com/1aaqnfFere — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 21, 2024

On the Rotten Tomatoes website, you can find list of the more than 200 movies that received the Verified Hot label when the feature was launched. There are many new ones among them: «Deadpool and Wolverine», «Thoughts inside out 2», «Dune: Part Two» etc. The category also includes some critically and grossly underrated DC movies like «Blue Beetle».

Critics’ and audiences’ ratings often differ, but for some reason, the latter are paid less attention. If they are low, they can detract from the movie — «the critics’ pounding of» is often in the news, while the movie may have a high audience rating.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes

