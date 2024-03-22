More than 40% of Ukrainians cannot recognize AI-generated text — Kantar Ukraine survey

A February survey by Kantar Ukraine shows that Ukrainians are actively following the development of AI: almost 79% of respondents know what it is, but only 29% have used the technology in practice.

Young people aged 18-29 (41%) and residents of the capital (37%) have the most experience with AI.

At the same time, the share of Ukrainians who have used ChatGPT has increased: 33% vs. 26% in April 2023. The highest rates of OpenAI chatbot usage are also observed among young people aged 18-29 (47%), Kyiv residents (46%), and people who characterize their financial status as above average (41%).

Also, compared to April 2023, the share of those who used artificial intelligence-based image creation services has increased (13% vs. 10% in April 2023). For a third of users, Chat GTP is more of an entertainment than a reliable source of information.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, the following associations come to mind for Ukrainians:

Technological development — 35%

The future — 35%

Rapidly growing — 33%

Interesting — 31%

Convenient — 25%

Relevant — 23%

Useful — 21% of the time

Loss of jobs/ devaluation of the profession — 18%

Positive attitude — 16%

Leads to human degradation — 15%

Meanwhile, more than 40% of respondents expressed doubt that they could recognize text written by ChatGPT or another AI-based program, and another 38% were unsure. At the same time, 20% of Ukrainians say they can recognize text written by an AI-based program rather than a human.

More than a third of respondents fully trust or trust the text generated by artificial intelligence (34%). While 25% disagree with this statement and do not trust the text if it is written by ChatGPT or another AI-based program rather than a human.

At the same time, survey participants are skeptical about the idea of calling what AI creates art. Thus, 38% of respondents do not consider paintings created by AI to be real art, and 35% of respondents agree that music generated by AI has nothing to do with art.