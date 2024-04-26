Moto Edge 50 Pro with 144 Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, and IP68 protection goes on sale in Ukraine for UAH 23 thousand

Sales of the new Moto Edge 50 Pro smartphone have begun in Ukraine, which was announced 10 days ago. This model offers a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display has rounded side edges. It is noted that this is the world’s first smartphone to have a Pantone-certified display and camera.

Moto Edge 50 Pro has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Memory cards are not supported. The device is also equipped with a 4500 mAh battery, supports 125W TurboPower fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It takes 18 minutes to fully charge the battery. The case provides protection against dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard. The dimensions are 161.2×72.4×8.2 mm and the weight is 186 g.

On the back of the smartphone is a triple camera. Users have access to a 50-megapixel main module with optical image stabilization, a 10-megapixel telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with macro camera function. The 50-megapixel front camera is complemented by autofocus. AI Photo Enhancement Engine technology enhances contrast and reduces noise in photos.

The new Moto Edge 50 Pro smartphone is available in Ukraine with black and purple colors of the faux leather back panel. The price of the novelty is UAH 22,999. Other models of the same series – Moto Edge 50 Fusion and Moto Edge 50 Ultra – will go on sale later, in the second half of May and early June, respectively.