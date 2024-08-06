Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: 6.9-inch foldable screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and artificial intelligence for 50 thousand UAH

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the new flagship foldable smartphone, has gone on sale in Ukraine. This model has the largest external display in the industry.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphone features a 6.9-inch foldable POLED display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels, HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The image refresh rate is 165 Hz. The external display – the largest in the industry – has a 4-inch diagonal POLED panel with a resolution of 1272×1080 pixels. The refresh rate is also 165 Hz and the peak brightness is 2400 nits.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage. The battery capacity is 4000 mAh. It supports 45W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

The main 50-megapixel camera module with OIS is complemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto module with 2x optical zoom. The front camera is 32-megapixel. The body is IP68-rated for protection against moisture and dust.

The new product runs on Android 14 with the branded Hello UI interface. The camera’s capabilities have been enhanced by the use of Moto AI artificial intelligence functions. The smartphone offers access directly from the external display to the Gemini AI chatbot and Google Photos. A new set of watch faces has also been developed, and you can also create your own screen saver.

The new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone has already gone on sale in Ukraine at a recommended price of UAH 49999.

The more affordable Razr 50 model will also be launched later this year. It has a 6.9-inch main pOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2640×1080 pixels), refresh rate up to 120 Hz, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The external pOLED display has a 3.6-inch diagonal, 1056×1066 pixel resolution, refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and peak brightness of 1700 nits.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256 GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage. The new device is equipped with a 4200 mAh battery. It supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The main camera on the outside of the body has a 50-megapixel main module with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with macro support. The front camera in the round hole of the main display is 32-megapixel.

The Razr 50 model in the 8+256 GB memory configuration will go on sale in Ukraine at a recommended price of UAH 36999.