«Much better than the original»: a fan’s animated Minecraft trailer has hit the Internet

A fan of the popular Minecraft game made an animated version of the trailer for the upcoming movie, which has caused a stir online. He is offered to make the entire movie in this style.

Recently published trailer movie based on the Minecraft game caused a mixed reaction among fans of the franchise and received a million dislikes. The movie, which stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black, combines animation and live action. However, many viewers did not like the visual style of the movie, which they called «terrible»

The fans’ dissatisfaction prompted some of them to create their own versions of the trailer. An animator under the pseudonym Alumio developed a fully animated version that gained wide recognition on social media. The new version retained the structure and music of the original, but recreated the game world in the usual Minecraft block style.

Alumio’s animated trailer quickly gained popularity among Internet users. Viewers noted that this version captures the atmosphere of the original game much better. «This is unironically a million times better than the original, great job», — wrote one of the commentators. Others called for animator «make the whole movie», emphasizing the superiority of the fan version over the official trailer.

In a commentary for Dexerto, Alumio spoke about his attitude to the official trailer. The animator believes that the «movie doesn’t feel like Minecraft» and called the choice of artistic style a big mistake.

«Minecraft already has a great animation style that is used for promotional materials. So not using it in the movie is a huge missed opportunity,» Alumio explained.

He also expressed disappointment that movie studios prefer live action to animation.

