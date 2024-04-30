Multiview in YouTube TV (watching multiple streams on one screen) is now available on Android devices

Last month, YouTube TV added Multiview support to its iOS app. Now the feature is available on the Android platform as well.

YouTube TV introduced the previous version of Multiview in March 2023. Initially, the feature was available on smart TVs and streaming devices. Later, the availability was gradually expanded. This feature allows YouTube TV users to watch multiple streams simultaneously on one display, such as multiple sports games. For the most part, the feature is limited to sports content.

Now, this type of multi-stream grid is available on Android smartphones and tablets for users who have subscribed to YouTube TV. To use the feature, you need to install YouTube TV 8.17 for Android. You can watch up to four pre-selected live streams at the same time.

Multiview can run on any device and does not require «powerful hardware» because intensive processing is performed on YouTube’s servers. In fact, the user’s device «sees» only one live channel (instead of two or four separate ones).

On Android, users can find Multiviews on the Home tab. After launching it, you need to tap on the desired stream to hear its audio. This stream will also get a white border so that the user understands what audio they are hearing.

Source: 9to5google