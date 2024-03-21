Netflix has released the series «3 Body Problem» — an adaptation of Liu Qixin’s bestseller from the creators of «Game of Thrones»

The series is based on the trilogy of Chinese science fiction writer Liu Qixin’s «Remembrance of Earth’s Past». The showrunners are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (the duo who worked on «Game of Thrones»), as well as «True Blood» alumnus Alexander Wu.

«Five brilliant scientists in different decades and on different continents are studying the laws of nature and come to a terrible conclusion: the existence of humanity is under threat,», — the synopsis says.

Benedict Wong («Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness») and Eiza Gonzalez («Godzilla vs. Kong») star in the series, along with Jovan Adep, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp and others.

Jonathan Pryce, John Bradley and Liam Cunningham, who worked with Benioff and Weiss in «Game of Thrones», are also among the cast.

«3 Body Problem» consists of 8 episodes lasting up to an hour and available for viewing on Netflix.