Netflix has released «Twilight of the Gods» Zack Snyder — a bloody animated epic about revenge on the Norse gods

Netflix has released all episodes of the animated series «Twilight of the gods», directed by Zack Snyder. The project attracted critical attention for its unusual approach to Norse mythology and visual effects.

The plot of the series revolves around Sigrid, the daughter of giants, who sets out on a path of revenge against the gods after the tragic events at her own wedding. The creators did not hold back in depicting violence, which led to the show being rated R.

Critics of The Hollywood Reporter noted the dynamism of the action scenes, but drew attention to the superficiality of the storyline. In their opinion, the fast pace of the story prevented a deeper characterization.

Reviewers from Collider highly appreciated Snyder and his team’s creative approach to interpreting Norse myths. They also praised the visual style of the series and its exciting battle scenes. However, critics noted that eight episodes were not enough to fully develop the characters.

Reviewers from IGN also shared with their impressions of «Twilight of the Gods». They called the «series a stimulating interpretation of Scandinavian and Viking folklore with an engaging dramatic foundation». Critics noted that against the backdrop of Zack Snyder’s recent less successful projects, this series looks quite attractive.

The Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator has not yet generated an overall rating of «Twilight of the Gods». On Metacritic, the series received 64/100 based on 7 reviews from critics. However, the first reviews indicate a mixed perception of the project, where the visual component prevails over the depth of the plot.