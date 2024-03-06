Netflix has renewed the series «Avatar: The Last Airbender» for seasons 2 and 3 at once

The series, which adapts the Nickelodeon hit of the same name, will end with season 3, following the same structure as the animated version.

The Avatar will return!! Seasons 2 & 3 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER are coming! pic.twitter.com/NDxSDP7kZE — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2024

Avatar is set in a world divided into four nations — the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads — who once lived in harmony, and the Avatar, the master of all four elements, kept the peace between them. However, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked the Air Nomads, taking the first step toward conquering the world. The young airbender Aang (Gordon Cormier) wakes up to save the world and fight back against the Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Ossie), along with his new friends Sokka (Yen Osli) and Katara (Chiwentiyo).

In the week since its debut, the first season of the series «Avatar: The Last Airbender» received 153.4 million hours of views from 21.2 million viewers and surpassed the previous Netflix adaptation — the series about the adventures of Munchkin D. Luffy and his friends. «One Piece» gained 18.5 million views in the first week and received confirmation of the second season (although the creators of the count on as many as 12).

Nowadays, the Rotten Tomatoes The series «Avatar: The Last Stand» has 59% from critics and 75% from the audience.