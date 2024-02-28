The series «Avatar: The Last Airbender» outsold «One Piece» on Netflix and garnered 21.2 million views in a week

Despite mixed reviews the live-action adaptation of Avatar is among the top ten most popular Netflix series in 92 countries.

Within a week of its debut, «Avatar: The Last Airbender» received 153.4 million hours of viewing from 21.2 million viewers, reports Geek Culture.

The series also surpassed the previous Netflix adaptation — «One Piece», which gained 18.5 million views in the first week and received confirmation of the second season (although the creators of the count on as many as 12).

Nowadays, on Rotten Tomatoes, «Avatar: The Last Airbender» has 60% of critics and 76% of the audience.

The original animated series aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Michael Dante DiMartino and Brian Konieczko, the main authors and executive producers of the series, initially hoped to attract a children’s audience of 6 to 11 years old, but the show quickly became popular among almost all age groups. Today, the series’ audience reaches more than 4.4 million people.

In October 2025, the show will be released in cinemas release of the animated movie «Avatar: The Last Airbender», which will continue the action of the original animated series. It will reportedly focus on the adventures of the main characters aged 20 to 30. The project was first announced in 2021 — Lauren Montgomery, who participated in the creation of «Voltron: The Legendary Defender», will direct.

In total, Avatar Studios (founded by Nickelodeon in conjunction with Paramount+ in 2021 to expand the «Avatar» universe) plans to release at least three animated movies and one TV series within the franchise.