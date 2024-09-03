Netflix’s «The Chronicles of Narnia» movie has attracted an actor from «Enola Holmes»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The project, which is being directed by «Barbie» Greta Gerwig, has received its first confirmed actor.

According to Deadline Louis Partridge, known to streaming viewers for his role as Viscount Tewksbury in «Enola Holmes 2», has been cast. The 21-year-old British actor is also involved in the historical series «House of Guinness», which is directed by «Pointy Hats» creator Steven Knight.

Partridge’s role in the film «The Chronicles of Narnia» has not been disclosed, but given that he will be one of the main characters and his age — we can talk about the characters of Peter Pevensie or Prince Caspian (although there are also several characters in the novels that have not yet been filmed that could potentially fit Partridge).

Netflix entered into an agreement with the rights holder CS Lewis back in October 2018, and last year announced that at least two films will be made by Greta Gerwig.

It is not known which story will be chosen for the film adaptation — the story «The Lion, the White Witch and the Wardrobe» started the cycle, while 5 years after that, a prehistory about the creation of Narnia called «The Sorcerer’s Nephew» was released.

The story of Narnia has been adapted several times — the first was the 1979 animated series, while modern audiences are better known for the trilogy of «live» films from 2005-2010 (which, by the way, earned $1.5 billion at the box office). There were plans to make a fourth film based on the novel «The Silver Chair», but it was canceled due to the loss of rights.

