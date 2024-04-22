Netflix series «Rats», spin-off «The Witcher» probably canceled — footage will be included in the fourth season of the main show

Website Redanian Intelligence reports that Netflix has apparently canceled the «Witcher» spin-off about the «Rats» gang, which Ciri joins at the end of season 3. The scenes that have already been filmed are rumored to be included in the fourth season of «The Witcher».

«Rats», codenamed Riff Raff, was a series created by The Witcher writer Hayley Hall, who became its showrunner. It is known that it was supposed to have either 6 or 8 episodes. There was even a brief description of the plot:

«Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers from the most dangerous criminal group in the kingdom».

Removal «Rats» lasted only two months out of the planned sixand directed by «The Sandman» and «Shadow and Bones» director Mairzi Almas. Filming began in early May 2023 and ended at the end of June of the same year. It was surprising that it lasted so little.

A few days ago, it became known that only one or two episodes of «Rats» were filmed out of the planned ones. It is reported that after watching the footage, Netflix decided not to continue.

Another indication was the resume of actress Juliette Alexandra, which said that Juliette would return for the fourth season of «Witcher» as one of the «Rats», as well as in a spin-off covering the backstory of these characters. But recently, the part about the prequel was removed, and only season 4 is mentioned. A few days ago, Redanian Intelligence learned that some footage from «Rats» will most likely make it into «Witcher season 4 in the form of flashbacks.

However, there is one inconsistency regarding the use of footage from «Rats» in Season 4. Netflix has published a full list of season 4 credits, where Hayley Hall, the writer and showrunner of «Rats», is not mentioned at all. It would be logical to assume that she would have been mentioned if the scenes filmed under her direction were used in the serial. In any case, the series is clearly not going to be released as planned.