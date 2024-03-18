Netflix showed the trailer of the movie «Rebel Moon. Part 2: The One That Leaves Scars» Zack Snyder — premiere on April 19

Netflix has released the first official trailer for the movie «Rebel Moon. Part 2: The One That Scars» directed by Zack Snyder. The movie will be released on April 19.

The trailer, which lasts about two and a half minutes, begins with a dramatic action scene where music sets the rhythm of the battle and the whole scene looks like a video game. We also see Jimon Honsu’s character giving a rousing speech, Anthony Hopkins’ robot character Jimmy chopping up enemies, and some intense close combat.

«Rebel Moon. Part 2: The Scarred One» continues the epic story of Kora and the rest of the warriors who are ready to sacrifice everything in the fight alongside the people of Veldt to protect the recently peaceful village that has become a new home for those whose homeland was taken away by the Mother World. On the eve of the battle, the warriors will have to face the truth that lies in their own past, and each of them will tell what they are really fighting for. The full power of Realm is brought to bear on the rebellion, and in this hour of need, unbreakable bonds are formed, new heroes emerge, and legends are born,», — the official synopsis says.

«Rebel Moon 2» comes out less than five months after the first installment appeared on Netflix in December 2023. The six-hour director’s cut is due out in the summer.

Source: IGN