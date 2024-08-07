News Devices 08-07-2024 at 13:39 comment views icon

New AMD Ryzen 9000 processors are $20-$50 cheaper than their predecessors, — officially

More than two months after the announcement of AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 (Zen 5) processors, the company has revealed their price. The new chips will cost from $279 to $649.

The new prices are nice, but a bit higher than rumors predicted the day before. For example, the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X is priced at $649 instead of $599, and the 12-core 9900X will cost $499 instead of $449.

But AMD has set the prices of the new processors lower than the 7000 generation by $20-$50. Here are the prices of AMD Ryzen 9000 compared to Ryzen 7000 at launch:

  • Ryzen 9 9950X — $649 (-$50)
  • Ryzen 9 9900X — $499 (-$50)
  • Ryzen 7 9700X — $359 (-$40)
  • `Ryzen 5 9600X — $279 (-$20)

Processor release dates

have not changed: August 8 — Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9500X, August 15 — Ryzen 9 9900X and 9950X. But motherboards with 800 chipsets will not be released by these dates.

Через більш ніж два місяці після анонсу нових процесорів AMD Ryzen 9000 (Zen 5) компанія оприлюднила їхню вартість. Нові чипи коштуватимуть від $279 до $649. Нові ціни приємні, але дещо вищі, ніж передрікали чутки напередодні.Наприклад, 16-ядерний Ryzen 9 9950X має вартість $649, а не $599, а 12-ядерний 9900X коштуватиме $499 замість $449 доларів.. Але AMD встановила ціни нових процесорів нижчими, ніж в наявного покоління на $20–$50. Ось ціни AMD Ryzen 9000 порівняно з Ryzen 7000 на момент запуску( Ryzen 9 9950X — $649 (-$50) Ryzen 9 9900X — $499 (-$50) Ryzen 7 9700X — $359 (-$40) Ryzen 5 9600X — $279 (-$20) Дати випуску процесорів не змінилися: 8 серпня — Ryzen 7 9700X і Ryzen 5 9500X, 15 серпня — Ryzen 9 9900X і 9950X. Але материнські плати з 800 чипсетами не вийдуть до цих дат. Сьогодні AMD зніме ембарго на перші огляди моделей 9700X і 9600X. Якщо продуктивність в іграх дійсно покращиться, це однозначно схилить геймерів до їхнього придбання.

Today AMD will lift the embargo on the first reviews of the 9700X and 9600X models. If the performance in games really improves, it will definitely make gamers buy them.

Sources: AMD, VideoCardz

