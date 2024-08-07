New AMD Ryzen 9000 processors are $20-$50 cheaper than their predecessors, — officially

More than two months after the announcement of AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 (Zen 5) processors, the company has revealed their price. The new chips will cost from $279 to $649.

The new prices are nice, but a bit higher than rumors predicted the day before. For example, the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X is priced at $649 instead of $599, and the 12-core 9900X will cost $499 instead of $449.

But AMD has set the prices of the new processors lower than the 7000 generation by $20-$50. Here are the prices of AMD Ryzen 9000 compared to Ryzen 7000 at launch:

Ryzen 9 9950X — $649 (-$50)

Ryzen 9 9900X — $499 (-$50)

Ryzen 7 9700X — $359 (-$40)

`Ryzen 5 9600X — $279 (-$20)

Processor release dates

have not changed: August 8 — Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9500X, August 15 — Ryzen 9 9900X and 9950X. But motherboards with 800 chipsets will not be released by these dates.

Today AMD will lift the embargo on the first reviews of the 9700X and 9600X models. If the performance in games really improves, it will definitely make gamers buy them.

Sources: AMD, VideoCardz