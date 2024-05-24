New Asus ROG Ally X — 24 GB LPDDR5X-7500 console, twice the battery, USB4 for external graphics cards

VideoCardz website shared leaked the updated Asus ROG Ally X portable console and claims that these are the official specifications New console will have the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with 8 Zen4 cores and 12 RDNA3 compute units. The console will retain the same 7″ Full-HD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 500 nits of brightness.

The internal layout of components has undergone significant changes, including a larger battery. The new version will have a longer battery life thanks to an 80 Wh battery.

ROG Ally X will also have 24 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory Model 2023 has 16 GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, which means that not only the volume but also the speed has been increased, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on gaming.

ASUS confirms that the console will be 70 g heavier (678 g) and slightly thicker (36.9 mm vs. 32.4 mm). ROG XG’s mobile port for an external graphics card has been replaced with USB4 Type-C, which supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0.

ASUS ROG Ally X specifications

Processor — AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

Screen — 7″ FHD 120 Hz

Battery — 80 Wh

SSD — support for M.2 2280

Memory — 24 GB LPDDR5X-7500

Connectors — USB 3.2 Type-C Gen2 + USB4 Type-C

Weight: 678 g

Size — 280 × 114 × 37 mm

Chassis — black, more ergonomic body

ASUS has also updated the fan, which is 23% smaller and has 50% thinner fins. Airflow has increased by 10%. ASUS also notes that the ROG Ally is equipped with a «Precision D-Pad» designed for 5 million cycles. The device will be presented in a few days at Computex 2024, the price is not yet known. The website also made a comparative table of characteristics of all portable consoles of this class.