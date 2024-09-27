New California law will force digital stores to admit that they do not sell, but only license content

Digital stores will not be able to use words such as «buy» or «purchase» unless they disclose the licensing terms.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 2426, a law aimed at combating the «disappearance of» digital purchases. This innovation will oblige online stores to notify customers that they only receive a license to use digital content, not full ownership.

Starting next year, digital platforms will not be able to use the terms «buy» or «buy» unless they notify users of the restrictions on access to content. Stores will have to inform customers about the granting of a license that can be revoked and provide a list of all related restrictions. Companies will face a fine for false advertising for violating this rule.

The law will not apply to stores that offer «permanent offline downloads». It was adopted in response to the actions of such companies as PlayStation and Ubisoft. In April, Ubisoft started delete The Crew game from player accounts after the servers for this online game were shut down. Last year, Sony said about removing the purchased Discovery content from the libraries of PlayStation users, but later retracted this decision.

California Assemblywoman Jackie Irwin said:

«As retailers continue to move away from selling physical media, the need to protect consumers when purchasing digital media becomes increasingly important».

The new legislation will not stop stores from seizing digital purchases, but it will make users more aware of the possibility of losing access to purchased content at any time.

Source: The Verge