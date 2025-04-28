New draft law on cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: some types of advertising will be banned and consumers will be protected

The Chairman of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Danylo Hetmantsev, registered a draft law No. 10225-d. The document proposes to amend the Tax Code and the law «On Advertising», as well as other legislative acts, in order to regulate the circulation of virtual assets (cryptocurrencies).

For example, it is proposed to ban certain types of advertising, and in case of violation of the rules, fines will be imposed: from 5,000 to 10,000 tax-free minimum incomes for each case (up to UAH 170,000). Also, until December 31, 2027, fines may be imposed in the amount of 300% to 600% of the cost of the placed advertisement. The advertising restrictions will apply not only to the cryptocurrency itself, but also to software or hardware and software systems.

It is proposed to ban it:

claim that virtual assets are a means of payment or exchange in Ukraine;

identify virtual assets with electronic or digital money (except for electronic money tokens);

conduct payment transactions for goods through virtual assets;

make forecasts of changes in the value of virtual assets.

Token advertising will also have to contain information on the availability of an issuer’s authorization or banking license, depending on the type of token.

They will also ban it: