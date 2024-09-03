New Lenovo Copilot+ PC laptops: Snapdragon X Plus chip and €200-300 lower price

Lenovo is ready to offer new and more affordable Copilot+ PC laptops. Insider Evan Blass has published a press release from Lenovo, which describes in detail various new products to be announced at IFA 2024. Among them, two laptops are powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chip.

Thus, Lenovo is to announce the new Copilot+ PC IdeaPad 5x and IdeaPad Slim 5x. Both models use an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor and a 14-inch OLED display, but are made in different form factors. The IdeaPad Slim 5x is a classic laptop in a metal case. At the same time, the IdeaPad 5x is a 2-in-1 transformer.

Currently, the cheapest offer among Copilot+ PC devices is the Surface Laptop 7 model with a starting price of €1199. However, Lenovo’s new products will be at least €200 cheaper. Thus, the estimated price of IdeaPad 5x is expected to start at €999, and the Slim 5x version will be even cheaper – from €899. Both new laptops are expected to be available for purchase in September.

In addition to these models based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, Lenovo also plans to introduce several Copilot+ PC models with Intel and AMD chips. Among them are the 15-inch Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, as well as the Yoga Pro 7 and IdeaPad Slim 5 with the latest AMD Ryzen chips.

Source: The Verge