New Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL leak: how the design of Google’s next smartphones will change

With less than a month to go until the next Made by Google event, leaks about upcoming devices are becoming more frequent. We recently learned that Pixel 9 series smartphones will be more expensive than their predecessors (prices in Europe exceed €2000)and now TikTok user pixo_unpacking has posted a video of pre-production samples of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL.

The video confirms previous leaks. The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL have replaced the Pixel 8’s camera visor with an oval-shaped body that protrudes from the back of the device. The Pixel 9 Pro XL looks much larger than the basic Pixel 9 and almost the same as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features three cameras compared to the Pixel 9’s two cameras.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL appears to have glossy sides and a matte black back, while the Pixel 9 has the opposite. In addition to some visual changes, the Pixel 9 lineup is expected to feature Google AI, which will allow for searches using screenshots.

Rumors also suggest that Google will replace the under-display fingerprint scanner with a faster and more accurate ultrasonic sensor. This will potentially solve some of the problems users face when trying to unlock their phone. There may even be a new pink color.

Google is expected to unveil its new Pixel 9 lineup during a special event that will take place earlier than usual on August 13.

Source: The Verge