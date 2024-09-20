New teaser for «Squid Game» — even more blood and sadism in the second season

At the Geeked Week event, Netflix showed a new teaser for the second season of «Squid Game», in which Song Gi-hoon will return to bloody and sadistic competitions.

The plot unfolds immediately after the events of the first season, when the protagonist abandons his plans to go to the United States. In the new teaser, Song Gi-hoon puts on the green uniform with the number 456 again and joins the new participants who are determined to fight for money, while Lee Jong-che’s character focuses on revenge and finding the organizers of the deadly games.

In addition to Gi-hoon, the second season of «Squid Game» will feature other key characters: the game’s frontman Lee Byung-hong, the recruiter of new players, Kong Yu, and a young police officer looking for his brother, Woo Ha-joon (the latter seemed to die in the first season, so it is unknown how the writers will bring him back to the series — perhaps in memories, or perhaps the injury will turn out to be non-fatal in the end).

Hwang Dong-hyuk returned to directing and producing, and also wrote the screenplay You can watch the second season of the series «Squid Game» starting December 26 on Netflix.

As a reminder, the first season became the biggest hit for Netflix when it was released in 2021 — this is the most popular TV series not in Englishwhich has garnered over 2 billion hours of viewing. «The Squid Game» was also nominated for a «Emmy», where it won 6 awards

Teaser

Poster