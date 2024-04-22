New trailer for «Deadpool and Wolverine» — Hugh Jackman shows «claws» Ryan Reynolds

The first Marvel movie with an R-rating will be released in Ukraine on July 25.

After a short teaser, which showed us only the shadow of Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds has released a full trailer for the third Deadpool movie (which, according to director Shawn Levy, not really about Deadpool).

Given the R-rating, there’s plenty of blood and violence, below-the-belt jokes, and even an extended segment where an aging Deadpool tells Blind Elle (Leslie Uggams) that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has announced that cocaine (and its many, many slang names) are off limits in the threequel. The trailer also shows a bald character (probably Cassandra Nova) played by Emma Corrine — potentially, the main target of Wolverine and Deadpool’s hunt.

It should be noted that the first teaser, published in early February, wasthe most popular of all time with 365 million views Earlier, the director of the movie «X-Men: First Class» Matthew Vaughn said that the third «Deadpool» — is «push» that can save the Marvel universe

«Deadpool and Wolverine» — the only Marvel feature film to be released in 2024. Fox owned the two previous releases, along with the entire «X-Men» franchise, until it was acquired by Disney in 2019 for $71.3 billion.

Trailer (original)

Poster