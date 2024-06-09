New trailer for Star Wars Outlaws hints at old friends and gameplay elements, to be shown on June 10

A new short trailer for Star Wars Outlaws was shown at Summer Game Fest 2024. It is likely that the game will feature Lando Calrissian from the «Star Wars» movies.

The teaser trailer doesn’t tell much about the plot or gameplay, but it gives you the opportunity to see some old friends from the classic movie trilogy. More details will be available during the «Gameplay Reveal» broadcast on Monday, June 10 on Ubisoft Forward.

The trailer briefly introduces gameplay details that were previously revealed, including high-speed bike chases with shooting and the ability to send Nix on small missions. The video reveals several new storylines and locations, which are likely to be revealed on Monday.

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between the films «The Empire Strikes Back» and «Return of the Jedi». Judging by the shots of Lando, Jaba, and the frozen Han Solo that appeared in this and other trailers, the player will be able to somehow join the classic story.

Source: GamesRadar