New trailer «Inside Out 2» — meet Anxiety, Handra, and Confusion in the sequel to the Oscar-winning Pixar animated film

Disney and Pixar have teamed up to release a sequel to Pete Docter’s Oscar-winning animated film about 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions.

This time, Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger will be joined by several new emotions, symbolizing the girl’s transition from childhood to adolescence.

«The main office in Riley’s head is facing a sudden eviction to make room for something very unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have been successfully working together for a long time. That’s why they don’t know what to feel when Anxiety comes along. And it seems that it didn’t come alone», — the synopsis says.

Anxiety is an unrestrained energy that enthusiastically makes sure that Riley is prepared for all possible negative consequences. Jealousy, though small, knows exactly what she wants — she is forever envious of everything that others have and does not hesitate to be sad about it. Handra adds the perfect amount of teenage apathy to Riley when she feels she needs it, and Confusion likes to lay low, which is not easy for this burly guy with a bright, ruddy face.

«Inside Out» received positive reviews from critics and audiences and earned $858 million at the global box office, and was awarded Best Animated Feature at the 2016 Academy Awards. The sequel was announced in 2022 at Disney D23 Expo.

The director of «Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann («The Good Dinosaur»), and Meg Lefov, who co-wrote the script for the first part, is working as a screenwriter.

In the original, the characters are voiced by Amy Poehler («Turkeys: Back to the Future»), Phyllis Smith («The Office»), Lewis Black («Rock Dog»), Maya Hawke («Stranger Things»), Ayo Edebiri («Bear») and others.

The cartoon will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on June 13.

Trailer

Poster