New Xiaomi Power Bank 25000 mAh / 212W in a transparent case, with display and three ports

Xiaomi has introduced a new 25000 mAh / 212W power bank. Its appearance is shaped by a spectacular transparent case and an information display.

Although the 25000 Power Bank is quite roomy and powerful, its 90.8 Wh capacity makes it safe and approved for air travel. It can charge the Xiaomi 14 Pro smartphone 3.88 times, Apple iPhone 15 — 4.91, the power bank can add 69% of the charge to a MacBook Pro.

Xiaomi’s new power bank supports 212W fast charging. However, not all ports have the maximum output power. According to the manufacturer, the USB-C1 connector can offer up to 140 W, USB-C2 — up to 45 W, 120 W can be obtained from USB-A.

The portable power supply allows you to charge three gadgets simultaneously. When all three connectors are occupied, their maximum power output is 65W, 27W, and 120W respectively. An intelligent power distribution mechanism ensures that connected devices receive the optimal power level.

The built-in digital display shows real-time charging information, remaining battery power, the fast charging protocol currently in use, and more. The Xiaomi 25000 power bank supports PPS, PD 3.1, QC 3.0, Samsung AFC, Apple 2.4A, Huawei FCP, and DCP 1.5A. Multiple protection functions ensure safe and stable charging.

In China, Xiaomi Power Bank 25000 costs the equivalent of $78. There is no information on international sales, but Xiaomi usually releases its gadgets globally.

Source: Notebookcheck