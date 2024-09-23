Anker recalls three models of iPhone power banks due to fire risk

These are Anker power banks designed specifically for Apple devices — with support for MagSafe wireless charging technology.
Anker emphasizes that the warning applies to three models of devices manufactured between January 3 and September 17 this year:
- Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K, model number A1642)
- Anker Power Bank (model number A1647)
- Anker 334 MagGo Battery (model number A1652).
In a message about the recall, the company said that lithium-ion batteries in some devices risk catching fire due to a manufacturing defect:
«The battery may overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke and fire».
Owners of power banks are advised to immediately stop using the devices and store them in a «safe place». On the Anker website, you can check the serial number of the devices, where you can also fill out a recall application and receive a replacement.
Source: Ars Technica
