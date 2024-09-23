Anker recalls three models of iPhone power banks due to fire risk

These are Anker power banks designed specifically for Apple devices — with support for MagSafe wireless charging technology.

Anker emphasizes that the warning applies to three models of devices manufactured between January 3 and September 17 this year:

Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K, model number A1642)

Anker Power Bank (model number A1647)

Anker 334 MagGo Battery (model number A1652).

У message about the recall, the company said that lithium-ion batteries in some «devices risk catching fire due to a manufacturing defect in» devices:

«The battery may overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke and fire».

Owners of power banks are advised to immediately stop using the devices and store them in a «safe place». On the Anker website, you can check the serial number of the devices, where you can also fill out a recall application and receive a replacement.

Source: Ars Technica