Anker recalls three models of iPhone power banks due to fire risk

Kateryna Danshyna

These are Anker power banks designed specifically for Apple devices — with support for MagSafe wireless charging technology.

Anker emphasizes that the warning applies to three models of devices manufactured between January 3 and September 17 this year:

  • Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K, model number A1642)
  • Anker Power Bank (model number A1647)
  • Anker 334 MagGo Battery (model number A1652).
Illustration for finding the name and model number on the device.

У message about the recall, the company said that lithium-ion batteries in some «devices risk catching fire due to a manufacturing defect in» devices:

«The battery may overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke and fire».

Owners of power banks are advised to immediately stop using the devices and store them in a «safe place». On the Anker website, you can check the serial number of the devices, where you can also fill out a recall application and receive a replacement.

Source: Ars Technica

