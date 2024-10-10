Nintendo Introduces Alarmo — Smart Alarm Clock with Super Mario and Zelda Sounds, Motion Sensor, and $100 Price Tag

The mysterious Nintendo gadget that was filed with the Federal Communications Commission last month turned out to be not the next Switch, but a smart gaming alarm clock.

The Nintendo Alarmo has a motion sensor that allows you to postpone the call with a gesture or turn off the alarm by simply getting out of bed (physical buttons are also present).

The device offers ringtones from five different games to wake you up in 35 different «audio scenes» — in addition to Super Mario and Zelda, there are sounds from Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, and Ring Fit Adventure.

Additionally, there are sleep tracking features and modes that allow you to make the alarm sound quieter, more intense, or gradual, as well as soothing sounds to help you fall asleep.

The alarm clock will cost $100 and will be available in 2025 (though Switch Online subscribers can purchase it right now).

Along with the announcement, the first reviews appeared. For example, The Verge editor Kris Welch writes the alarm clock looks a bit smaller than it seemed in the advertisement and does not have a touchscreen display; while the brightness is adjusted automatically based on the ambient light, and the screen design itself will change depending on the selected alarm. Below are some photos from the review: