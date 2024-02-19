Nintendo Switch 2 should not appear until 2025. The announcement may happen earlier

Nintendo informs publishers that the next-generation console is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025. This coincides with the release of the original Switch, which was announced in October 2016 but released in March 2017.

Reportedly, publishers have recently been informed of a change in the launch date from late 2024 to early 2025, transmits Engadget. Several sources reported that they are working on games for Switch 2, which is scheduled for release in early 2025. One of the key games could be the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, which is still on Nintendo’s release schedule but has no specific date.

Earlier this month, Nintendo slightly raised its sales forecast for the Switch console in fiscal year 2024 from 15 million to 15.5 million, compared to 18 million and 23 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Little is known about the upcoming device, including its name. Rumor has it that it will be backwards compatible with the Switch. Most likely, this will be an evolutionary (not revolutionary) development, and the price tag should fit into $400.