No time was wasted. Turkey has created special visas for «digital nomads» from Ukraine

Turkey has created special visas for digital nomads or «digital nomads». Ukrainians will be able to use them as well.

This was reported by the Cultural and Information Office of the Turkish Embassy in Ukraine.

To get a visa to Turkey, digital nomads can easily start the application process through the pre-application platform Digital Nomad GoTürkiye.

After fulfilling the requirements on this platform, which is only the first step of the process, digital nomads will receive a «Digital Nomad Identification Certificate».

With this certificate received from the platform, digital nomads have to continue the procedures at Turkish consulates and/or visa centers.

Who can become a digital nomad in Turkey?

Citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, and the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Malta, Bulgaria, Romania, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, and Ukraine aged 21 to 55 can apply for a digital nomad visa to Turkey.

To obtain a digital nomad identification certificate, the following documents must be uploaded after registering on the platform:

A travel document/passport valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Turkey.

Diploma of higher education or a document that replaces it.

A document confirming that the applicant works as a digital nomad:

Contract, for those working for a company (except for companies in Turkey). Employment contract between the applicant and the company, if the applicant is self-employed (except for companies in Turkey) Biometric photo. A document confirming that the applicant has a monthly income of USD 3,000 or an annual income of USD 36,000.

What Turkey offersWith a digital nomad visa, visitors can extend their stay in Turkey and use high-speed internet and mobile communications in its major cities.