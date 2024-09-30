Nokia, goodbye! HMD withdraws smartphones of the legendary brand from sale in Europe

Earlier this year, HMD moved to a new stage of its development and abandoned the Nokia brand for new smartphones in favor of its own HMD brand. In recent months, the company has continued to offer Nokia-branded smartphones, phones and tablets, but it appears that shipments of such devices have ended, at least in Europe.

Currently, none of HMD’s official European websites offers Nokia-branded devices. At the same time, Nokia devices are still present in HMD’s showcases in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, and Latin America. It can be assumed that the availability of Nokia mobile devices in these regions will also soon cease.

HMD’s support page still shows Nokia smartphones and feature phones that will continue to receive software support, but it is unknown how long this will be the case.

To add, Nokia Corporation (the original Nokia) is still an important player in the network infrastructure business and one of the largest patent holders in the technology world with previous lawsuits against several smartphone manufacturers ranging from Apple to Samsung and members of the BBK group.

