Not just pagers: iPhones, laptops, electronic locks and other devices exploded in Lebanon today

On Wednesday, September 18, reports of a second wave of explosions began to come in from Lebanon, mostly from Beirut. Today, iPhones and other electronics were exploded.

As of 21:00, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported 14 dead and 450 injured in the new wave of explosions. Later, the media reported at least 500 injured. Among them are several children and health workers. The attack again predominantly targeted members of «Hezbollah».

The video shows many explosions in the city.

In addition to the streets and public places, electrical appliances explode in apartments, houses and shops (about 60 cases), as well as cars (at least 15 cases). Among other things, funeral processions of «Hezbollah» officials killed in yesterday’s explosions were hit by the explosions.

An explosion during a funeral.

Among the explosive devices, the media name Apple iPhones and other smartphones, laptops, scooters and mopeds, walkie-talkies, solar panels, and even electronic locks and kitchen appliances. Many sources claim that this includes any device that has a battery.

Explosion in one of the apartments.

Hezbollah also exploded stationary and mobile communication stations «Hezbollah» in buildings and cars. The organization called on its members to get rid of electronics altogether. In crowded places, representatives of «Hezbollah» ordered everyone present to turn off their electronic devices.

There is currently no accurate information on whether the series of explosions in Lebanon has ended. Various sources reported two waves of explosions during the afternoon.

Sources: The Jerusalem Post, Al Jazeera, Yigal Levin