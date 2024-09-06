«Not what you expect from me»: Stephen King comments on the movie «Life of Chuck»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Stephen King noted that «Life of Chuck» — is not quite the expected movie based on his work. But he doesn’t criticize the movie and calls it one of the good ones.

The drama, directed by Mike Flanagan, departs from the canon of the traditional horror film based on the works of Stephen King. It adapts the short story of the same name from King’s collection «If the Blood Bleeds» from 2020. Flanagan acquired the rights to adapt the story for the big screen before the book was even released, and even King himself did not know whether it would be released.

THE LIFE OF CHUCK bows tomorrow evening at the Toronto Film Festival. This is one of the good ones. It’s sad, has a touch of the paranormal, but it’s also joyful and life-affirming. Maybe not what you’d expect from me, but there ya go. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 5, 2024

«Life of Chuck» will be released tomorrow night at the Toronto Film Festival. It’s one of the good ones. It’s sad, with a touch of the paranormal, but also joyful and life-affirming. Maybe not what you expect from me, but that’s how it is»,” Stephen King wrote on September 5.

Tom Hiddleston plays Charles «Chuck» Krantz, who, starting with his death from cancer, travels through his entire life and ends with his childhood. In addition, the end of the world is approaching, and everyone copes with it in their own strange ways.

The film also stars Karen Gillan as a nurse, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthew Lillard, Karl Lambly, Mark Hamill, Mia Sara, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloane, Harvey Gillen, Annalise Basso, Rahul Kohli and Trinity Bliss. Benjamin Pajak, Cody Flanagan, and Jacob Tremblay play younger versions of Chuck.

The premiere of «Life of Chuck» took place today at the Toronto International Film Festival. The release time in theaters is still unknown.

