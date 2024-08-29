Only two movies: Stephen King named the perfect adaptations of his books

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

And these are not horror stories.

Stephen King, whose works have been adapted for film and television many times, has revealed which films have most accurately captured the essence of his books. Despite numerous film adaptations, from «Carrie» of the 1970s to the upcoming vampire horror film «Salem’s Lair», only two films, according to the author, are fully consistent with the original texts.

«There are a few movies about which I can say: yes, this is my story. “Stay With Me is one of them, and Shawshank Redemption is another,» the writer said in a conversation with Deadline. He added that many of the film adaptations of his works have brought him real pleasure.

«Stay With Me» is considered one of the most famous coming-of-age stories in Hollywood. The movie tells the story of four boys from Oregon who go in search of the body of a stranger who has tragically died. The film grossed over $3.8 million at the box office in 1986 and received 94% positive reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes.

«Shawshank Redemption» belongs to a different genre of King’s work. The film tells the dramatic story of Andy Dufresne, who was unjustly sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife and her lover. Although the film was not a commercial success, it was highly praised by critics.

We would like to remind you that the Ukrainian teaser was recently released movie «Monkey» based on the work of Stephen King.

