Nothing Ear (open): wireless headphones with up to 30 hours of battery life and a price of $150

Nothing has prepared for release new wireless headphones Ear (open). This model has a translucent design and an open construction with hooks that wrap around the ears. The headphones do not offer active noise cancellation, as Ear (open) is designed for users who value environmental awareness.

The new Nothing Ear (open) headphones feature drivers located outside the ear and a three-point balancing system with silicone ear hooks. Nothing has developed a new Sound Seal system with directional speakers to prevent sound leakage and ensure privacy.

Ear (open) has 14.2 mm titanium-coated speakers and connects via Bluetooth 5.3. Two devices are supported. Each earbud is equipped with a dual Clear Voice 3.0 microphone and controls for media playback, volume, and call control. Each earbud weighs 8.1 g and is IP54-rated for dust and splash protection. The 64 mAh batteries built into the earbuds provide up to 8 hours of battery life, and the 635 mAh battery in the case extends the battery life to 30 hours. Charging is possible only via USB-C connector, wireless charging is not supported.

The headphones work together with the proprietary Nothing X app. The user can customize and share equalizer profiles, customize controls, and update the firmware. The headphones also support Find My network, low-latency gaming mode, and integrated ChatGPT connectivity, which requires a Nothing phone.

The Nothing Ear (open) wireless headphones are available exclusively in white color at a suggested retail price of $149/€149/£129. Interested buyers can already place pre-orders, and the actual sale is scheduled for October 1.

Source: gsmarena