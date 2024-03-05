Nothing has announced Phone 2A — «design» smartphone, starting at €329

Nothing has announced the Phone 2A, the company’s third phone, and the first attempt to create a relatively inexpensive device with a «design» approach. The Phone 2A will go on sale starting at €329 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 12GB/256GB version will cost €379.

Pre-orders open today, and the device will begin shipping on March 12, transmits The Verge.

The Phone 2A is IP54-rated for water and dust resistance and features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 1084 x 2412 pixel resolution. It will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging (no wireless charging). The Phone 2A is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor.

The central camera module includes a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 lens and optical stabilization and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens. The front camera is 32-megapixel. Three light bars around the rear cameras form the Phone 2A glyph interface to quickly turn off the phone or receive notifications via flashing lights.