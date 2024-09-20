«Nova Poshta» has released a new mobile application with advanced features

«Nova Poshta» has announced the release of a new mobile application that allows users to perform all the necessary actions on their own – without the involvement of a call center. This is a single application for all markets where «Nova Poshta» operates, both in Ukraine and in Europe.

The main innovations of the application include the following:

Convenient forwarding process. You can redirect the parcel, track it under the same EA number, edit or cancel the redirection, or reorder it. Calling a courier in three clicks. All you need to do is choose where, what, and when you want to meet the courier. You can do the same with a targeted delivery order. You can also write a message to the courier right in the app, choose a convenient time slot, and track the courier’s movement in real time 15 minutes before his arrival. Control over every movement of your parcel in Ukraine and abroad. Parcel management. The user can create a parcel in the app and then send it via the postal mat, leave it in a special box at the branch, or give it to the operator. You can also pay for the parcel for another person and entrust the receipt of the parcel to a friend. The experience of receiving a parcel from a post office has been improved. Now you can receive it without the Internet, and the help of a digital assistant is available. All parcels are now visible on the home screen at a glance. They can be sorted into «all», «me», and «from me», as well as filtered. You can view the full list of received and sent parcels in the archive. Favorite outlet. saved in your profile as a favorite outlet or post office will be pulled up when you process a forwarding or return, which will speed up the processing. Simplified return process. You can easily return the product right through the app.

In addition, the developers have added the ability to transfer tips to an employee «Nova Poshta» — operator, courier, or contact center employee. You can also apply for compensation in case of damage to the parcel and refuse to receive advertising messages.

New opportunities for overseas shopping have also emerged. For example, you can order not only the delivery of goods to a branch, post office, or directly to your home from a foreign store, but also order a buyback. To do this, you need to leave a link to the desired product, and «Nova Poshta» will do the rest: find, buy, and send it to you.

The new app is already available for download on mobile devices from Android and iOS.