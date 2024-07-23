Now you can play! Fortnite has added the option to «crush Cybertruck»

The official X account of the Fortnite game posted a short trailer of the Tesla Cybertruck, which was added to the game. By the way, the slogan of this season of Fortnite is — «Wrecked» («Broken»).

In the trailer, a Fortnite fish on a Cybertruck is towing a bunch of large metal objects. The towing chain breaks, and the pickup goes on a very fast trip with a surprised driver. It seems that there will be no problems with the implementation of the Tesla car in the game — the model will not need many polygons.

Pulls ♾️ Catch a ride in the @tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/CA8xuYQreS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2024

We can only hope that the car with the skin is expensive will not suddenly stop working It won’t fall apart when you jump over a dune in the desert, won’t rust, and won’t squeeze the player’s fingers. The skin is paid, so there is hope that it will work perfectly. However, «realism» in the game is quite conditional.

There is a call on the web to «send any Cybertruck user to the» parking lot. This is called «civic duty» and a matter of «honor code». Well, it looks like the game will have no less Cybertruck haters than in real world if not more.

