Elon Musk’s haters have painted several Tesla Cybertrucks — in two words they wrote what they would like to do with them

Elon Musk’s haters have vandalized dozens of Tesla Cybertrucks waiting for delivery at a parking lot in Florida. Earlier, Tesla briefly has suspended deliveries of Cybertrucks due to a problem with wiper motor. This led to the company accumulating Cybertrucks in parking lots in many US cities.

People who obviously don’t like Elon Musk decided to vandalize dozens of Cybertrucks parked in a parking lot recently leased by the company in Fort Lauderdale. It is unclear whether there is any real damage to the vehicles and how easy it is to remove the «Fuck Elon» inscriptions.

Technically, all of these cars are Tesla’s property: although they are intended for customers, they have not yet changed hands. Many people identify Elon Musk and Tesla, and thus take out their personal hatred on the cars. The act of vandalism has already received some funny comments:

«I thought it was one of the new color options».

«Elon Musk wrote it himself».

In fact, vandalism is bad, but this act demonstrates the extremely polarized attitude towards Musk in American society. Such a controversial and sometimes toxic person can be a problem for the company he leads.

Source: Elektrek